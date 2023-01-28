Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ VCU

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 10-11; VCU 16-5

What to Know

The VCU Rams and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Stuart Siegel Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with St. Bonaventure winning the first 73-53 at home and VCU taking the second 74-51.

The George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday VCU proved too difficult a challenge. VCU blew past the Patriots 72-52.

Meanwhile, St. Bonaventure received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 79-68 to the Fordham Rams. Guard Daryl Banks III did his best for the Bonnies, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 43% of their total).

VCU is now 16-5 while St. Bonaventure sits at 10-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: VCU enters the matchup with 9.4 steals per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. But St. Bonaventure comes into the game boasting the 25th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.3. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

VCU have won six out of their last ten games against St. Bonaventure.