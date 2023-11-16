Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Charleston 1-1, Vermont 2-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Vermont has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will take on the Charleston Cougars at 11:30 a.m. ET at HTC Center. Vermont will be strutting in after a victory while Charleston will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact Vermont proved on Saturday. They steamrolled past the Cardinals 92-41 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-16.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Charleston last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 90-72 bruising from the Dukes.

The Catamounts' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Cougars, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.