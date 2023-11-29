Who's Playing
Dartmouth Big Green @ Vermont Catamounts
Current Records: Dartmouth 1-3, Vermont 5-2
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Vermont is 7-0 against Dartmouth since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Vermont Catamounts will be playing at home against the Dartmouth Big Green at 7:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
On Saturday, the Catamounts couldn't handle the Braves and fell 79-70.
The losing side was boosted by Matt Veretto, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 2 assists. Less helpful for Vermont was TJ Long's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.
Meanwhile, the Big Green were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 66-65 to the Billikens.
Dartmouth's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Brandon Mitchell-Day, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Dusan Neskovic who scored 24 points along with 7 rebounds. Neskovic scored a full 36.9% of Dartmouth's points, the second time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points.
Their wins bumped the Catamounts to 5-2 and the Braves to 6-0.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Vermont have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Dartmouth struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.
Vermont strolled past Dartmouth when the teams last played back in December of 2022 by a score of 68-52. Does Vermont have another victory up their sleeve, or will Dartmouth turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Dartmouth in the last 8 years.
- Dec 06, 2022 - Vermont 68 vs. Dartmouth 52
- Dec 01, 2021 - Vermont 83 vs. Dartmouth 65
- Jan 02, 2020 - Vermont 77 vs. Dartmouth 68
- Jan 02, 2019 - Vermont 73 vs. Dartmouth 59
- Jan 10, 2018 - Vermont 91 vs. Dartmouth 78
- Dec 07, 2016 - Vermont 73 vs. Dartmouth 58
- Dec 02, 2015 - Vermont 68 vs. Dartmouth 63