Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Dartmouth 1-3, Vermont 5-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Vermont is 7-0 against Dartmouth since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Vermont Catamounts will be playing at home against the Dartmouth Big Green at 7:00 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, the Catamounts couldn't handle the Braves and fell 79-70.

The losing side was boosted by Matt Veretto, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 2 assists. Less helpful for Vermont was TJ Long's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Big Green were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 66-65 to the Billikens.

Dartmouth's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Brandon Mitchell-Day, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Dusan Neskovic who scored 24 points along with 7 rebounds. Neskovic scored a full 36.9% of Dartmouth's points, the second time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points.

Their wins bumped the Catamounts to 5-2 and the Braves to 6-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Vermont have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Dartmouth struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Vermont strolled past Dartmouth when the teams last played back in December of 2022 by a score of 68-52. Does Vermont have another victory up their sleeve, or will Dartmouth turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Dartmouth in the last 8 years.