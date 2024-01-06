Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Maine 8-7, Vermont 10-5

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

What to Know

After four games on the road, Vermont is heading back home. The Vermont Catamounts and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Maine took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Vermont, who comes in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Catamounts dodged a bullet and finished off the Bears 71-70.

Meanwhile, Maine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 80-62 fall against the Golden Gophers.

Peter Filipovity put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. Those 13 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

The Catamounts' victory bumped their record up to 10-5. As for the Black Bears, they bumped their record down to 8-7 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Vermont have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.6 threes per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 5.3 threes per game. Given Vermont's sizeable advantage in that area, Maine will need to find a way to close that gap.

Vermont beat Maine 74-65 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Vermont repeat their success, or does Maine have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Maine in the last 5 years.