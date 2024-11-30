Halftime Report

A win for Vermont would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Northeastern 35-22.

If Vermont keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-4 in no time. On the other hand, Northeastern will have to make due with a 5-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: Northeastern 5-2, Vermont 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.12

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Vermont Catamounts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. Coming off a loss in a game the Huskies were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Northeastern is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Cal-Baker. just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 68-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Roadrunners.

Despite their defeat, Northeastern saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. LA Pratt, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Pratt had some trouble finding his footing against FGCU on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Vermont posted their biggest win since December 20, 2023 on Wednesday. They blew past Plattsburgh State 78-55.

Vermont was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Northeastern's loss dropped their record down to 5-2. As for Vermont, they pushed their record up to 4-4 with the victory, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Northeastern just can't miss this season, having made 49.5% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Vermont, though, as they've only made 41.3% of their field goals this season. Given Northeastern's sizable advantage in that area, Vermont will need to find a way to close that gap.

Northeastern couldn't quite finish off Vermont in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 and fell 73-71. Can Northeastern avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Vermont is a 4.5-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 129 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northeastern has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Vermont.