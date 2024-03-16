Who's Playing
UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Vermont Catamounts
Current Records: UMass Lowell 20-9, Vermont 25-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
UMass Lowell is 2-8 against Vermont since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Vermont Catamounts are set to clash at 11:00 a.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium in an America East postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.
We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for UMass Lowell's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with a 77-70 victory over the Bulldogs on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UMass Lowell.
UMass Lowell's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cam Morris III led the charge by dropping a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. It was the first time this season that Morris III pulled down ten or more rebounds. Yuri Covington was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Vermont came tearing into Tuesday's contest with eight straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.9 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 66-59.
Among those leading the charge was Ileri Ayo-Faleye, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks. He hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games.
The River Hawks have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 22-9 record this season. As for the Catamounts, their win was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 27-6.
UMass Lowell came up short against Vermont when the teams last played last Saturday, falling 74-62. Can UMass Lowell avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Vermont has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UMass Lowell.
- Mar 02, 2024 - Vermont 74 vs. UMass Lowell 62
- Jan 25, 2024 - Vermont 72 vs. UMass Lowell 65
- Mar 11, 2023 - Vermont 72 vs. UMass Lowell 59
- Feb 11, 2023 - Vermont 93 vs. UMass Lowell 81
- Jan 11, 2023 - UMass Lowell 80 vs. Vermont 65
- Feb 26, 2022 - Vermont 62 vs. UMass Lowell 61
- Feb 05, 2022 - Vermont 78 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Dec 22, 2020 - Vermont 62 vs. UMass Lowell 53
- Dec 21, 2020 - UMass Lowell 73 vs. Vermont 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Vermont 94 vs. UMass Lowell 77