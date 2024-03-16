Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Vermont Catamounts

Current Records: UMass Lowell 20-9, Vermont 25-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN2

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UMass Lowell is 2-8 against Vermont since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Vermont Catamounts are set to clash at 11:00 a.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium in an America East postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for UMass Lowell's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with a 77-70 victory over the Bulldogs on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UMass Lowell.

UMass Lowell's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cam Morris III led the charge by dropping a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. It was the first time this season that Morris III pulled down ten or more rebounds. Yuri Covington was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Vermont came tearing into Tuesday's contest with eight straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.9 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 66-59.

Among those leading the charge was Ileri Ayo-Faleye, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks. He hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games.

The River Hawks have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 22-9 record this season. As for the Catamounts, their win was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 27-6.

UMass Lowell came up short against Vermont when the teams last played last Saturday, falling 74-62. Can UMass Lowell avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Vermont has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UMass Lowell.