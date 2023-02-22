Who's Playing

Binghamton @ Vermont

Current Records: Binghamton 12-14; Vermont 17-10

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts and the Binghamton Bearcats are set to square off in an America East matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The Catamounts will be strutting in after a victory while Binghamton will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Vermont came out on top in a nail-biter against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders this past Saturday, sneaking past 82-80. The overall outcome was to be expected, but New Jersey Tech made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, the contest between Binghamton and the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Binghamton falling 84-70 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

This next game looks promising for Vermont, who are favored by a full 14 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Catamounts are now 17-10 while the Bearcats sit at 12-14. Two stats to keep an eye on: Vermont comes into the contest boasting the fifth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.7. Less enviably, Binghamton is stumbling into the game with the 51st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Binghamton.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.80

Odds

The Catamounts are a big 14-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Vermont have won all of the games they've played against Binghamton in the last nine years.