Bryant @ Vermont

Current Records: Bryant 10-4; Vermont 7-8

The Bryant Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bulldogs and the Vermont Catamounts will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

This past Saturday Bryant capped 2022 off with an 82-78 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Binghamton made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, the UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Vermont proved too difficult a challenge. Vermont captured a comfortable 74-61 win.

Bryant is now 10-4 while the Catamounts sit at 7-8. The Bulldogs are 6-3 after wins this season, Vermont 3-3.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.