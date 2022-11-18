Who's Playing

Iona @ Vermont

Current Records: Iona 1-1; Vermont 1-3

What to Know

The Iona Gaels will take on the Vermont Catamounts at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Iona going off at just a 2-point favorite.

The Gaels were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 83-78 to the Hofstra Pride.

Meanwhile, Vermont was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 59-57 to the USC Trojans. Forward Nick Fiorillo had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just nine points.

Iona is now 1-1 while Vermont sits at 1-3. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Iona enters the contest with only 12.7 turnovers per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Catamounts are 23rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Odds

The Gaels are a slight 2-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.