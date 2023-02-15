Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ Vermont

Current Records: New Hamp. 11-12; Vermont 15-10

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts and the New Hamp. Wildcats will face off in an America East clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The Catamounts are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Vermont didn't have too much trouble with the UMass Lowell River Hawks at home this past Saturday as they won 93-81.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. was close but no cigar last week as they fell 66-64 to the Binghamton Bearcats.

Vermont is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Vermont is now 15-10 while New Hamp. sits at 11-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Catamounts come into the game boasting the ninth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at ten. Less enviably, the Wildcats are 37th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against New Hamp.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Catamounts are a big 12-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Vermont have won 14 out of their last 15 games against New Hamp.