Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ Vermont

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 5-13; Vermont 9-10

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts are 4-1 against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Vermont and New Jersey Tech will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Roy L Patrick Gymnasium. The Catamounts won both of their matches against New Jersey Tech last season (90-67 and 98-59) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Vermont entered their matchup on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on the Maine Black Bears with a sharp 66-45 victory.

Meanwhile, the game between New Jersey Tech and the Bryant Bulldogs on Thursday was not particularly close, with the Highlanders falling 87-75.

Vermont's win brought them up to 9-10 while New Jersey Tech's loss pulled them down to 5-13. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Vermont comes into the contest boasting the 26th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.9. Less enviably, New Jersey Tech is stumbling into the matchup with the 22nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium -- Burlington, Vermont

Series History

Vermont have won four out of their last five games against New Jersey Tech.