Watch Villanova vs. Alabama online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, date, time

No. 1 seeds have officially been put on notice in the NCAA Tournament, so Villanova better be on the lookout. The No. 1 seed Villanova Wildcats will face No. 9 seed Alabama on Saturday in the first game of the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Villanova, the favorite to emerge out of the East Region, will face a significantly more daunting chore against the Crimson Tide and Collin Sexton then it did against Radford.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 1 seed Villanova



The Wildcats didn't get much of a fight from No. 16 Radford on Thursday, pulling out an easy win, 87-61, to move into the second round. Villanova's now riding a six-game winning streak and won each of its last five games by double digits.

About No. 9 seed Alabama



Alabama rode a 25-point showing from its star, Collin Sexton, to clinch an 86-83 first round win over Virginia Tech on Thursday. The Crimson Tide backcourt has put on a show this postseason and will be put to its biggest test yet against Villanova, led by Player of the Year hopeful Jalen Brunson.

Viewing Information

