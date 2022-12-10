Who's Playing

Boston College @ Villanova

Current Records: Boston College 5-5; Villanova 4-5

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles will square off against the Villanova Wildcats at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Prudential Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Eagles nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was close but no cigar for BC as they fell 74-71 to the New Hamp. Wildcats on Tuesday. If the result catches you off guard, it should: BC was far and away the favorite. One thing holding BC back was the mediocre play of guard Mason Madsen, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Villanova had enough points to win and then some against the Pennsylvania Quakers on Wednesday, taking their contest 70-59. Villanova's forward Cam Whitmore looked sharp as he had 21 points along with six boards.

The Eagles are now 5-5 while Villanova sits at 4-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: BC has only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 50th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Villanova has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 49th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Villanova won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.