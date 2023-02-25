Who's Playing
Creighton @ Villanova
Current Records: Creighton 18-10; Villanova 14-14
What to Know
The Villanova Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Villanova and the #19 Creighton Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
The Wildcats escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Xavier Musketeers by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. Guard Justin Moore was the offensive standout of the contest for Villanova, picking up 25 points.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Creighton as they fell 73-71 to the Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday. Guard Baylor Scheierman (18 points) and guard Ryan Nembhard (16 points) were the top scorers for Creighton.
Villanova's victory brought them up to 14-14 while the Bluejays' loss pulled them down to 18-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats enter the game with only 10.4 turnovers per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Creighton is ninth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.5 on average.
Odds
The Bluejays are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Villanova have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Creighton.
