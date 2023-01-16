Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Villanova
Current Records: Georgetown 5-13; Villanova 8-10
What to Know
The Villanova Wildcats are 15-2 against the Georgetown Hoyas since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Wildcats and Georgetown will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Finneran Pavilion. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Villanova came up short against the Butler Bulldogs on Friday, falling 79-71. A silver lining for Villanova was the play of forward Eric Dixon, who had 22 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Georgetown and the Seton Hall Pirates on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Georgetown falling 66-51 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Primo Spears had a rough night: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 35 minutes on the court.
The Wildcats are now 8-10 while the Hoyas sit at 5-13. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Villanova comes into the game boasting the 18th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.5. Less enviably, Georgetown is 40th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Villanova have won 15 out of their last 17 games against Georgetown.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Villanova 73 vs. Georgetown 57
- Feb 19, 2022 - Villanova 74 vs. Georgetown 66
- Jan 22, 2022 - Villanova 85 vs. Georgetown 74
- Mar 11, 2021 - Georgetown 72 vs. Villanova 71
- Feb 07, 2021 - Villanova 84 vs. Georgetown 74
- Dec 11, 2020 - Villanova 76 vs. Georgetown 63
- Mar 07, 2020 - Villanova 70 vs. Georgetown 69
- Jan 11, 2020 - Villanova 80 vs. Georgetown 66
- Feb 20, 2019 - Georgetown 85 vs. Villanova 73
- Feb 03, 2019 - Villanova 77 vs. Georgetown 65
- Mar 03, 2018 - Villanova 97 vs. Georgetown 73
- Jan 17, 2018 - Villanova 88 vs. Georgetown 56
- Mar 04, 2017 - Villanova 81 vs. Georgetown 55
- Feb 07, 2017 - Villanova 75 vs. Georgetown 64
- Mar 10, 2016 - Villanova 81 vs. Georgetown 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Villanova 84 vs. Georgetown 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - Villanova 55 vs. Georgetown 50