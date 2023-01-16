Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Villanova

Current Records: Georgetown 5-13; Villanova 8-10

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats are 15-2 against the Georgetown Hoyas since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Wildcats and Georgetown will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Finneran Pavilion. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Villanova came up short against the Butler Bulldogs on Friday, falling 79-71. A silver lining for Villanova was the play of forward Eric Dixon, who had 22 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Georgetown and the Seton Hall Pirates on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Georgetown falling 66-51 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Primo Spears had a rough night: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 35 minutes on the court.

The Wildcats are now 8-10 while the Hoyas sit at 5-13. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Villanova comes into the game boasting the 18th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.5. Less enviably, Georgetown is 40th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12 p.m. ET

Monday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won 15 out of their last 17 games against Georgetown.