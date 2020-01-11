Watch Villanova vs. Georgetown: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Villanova vs. Georgetown basketball game

Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Villanova

Current Records: Georgetown 11-5; Villanova 11-3

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas will take on the #16 Villanova Wildcats at noon ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, Georgetown took down the St. John's Red Storm 87-66 on Wednesday. The Hoyas can attribute much of their success to G Mac McClung, who had 24 points along with six rebounds, and G Terrell Allen, who had 16 points along with five steals.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Villanova beat the Creighton Bluejays 64-59 on Tuesday. Villanova G Collin Gillespie looked sharp as he had 24 points in addition to seven boards.

Georgetown isn't expected to pull this one out (the Wildcats are favored by 7.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that Georgetown is 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Georgetown is now 11-5 while Villanova sits at 11-3. The Hoyas and the Wildcats are both 7-3 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Villanova have won eight out of their last nine games against Georgetown.

  • Feb 20, 2019 - Georgetown 85 vs. Villanova 73
  • Feb 03, 2019 - Villanova 77 vs. Georgetown 65
  • Mar 03, 2018 - Villanova 97 vs. Georgetown 73
  • Jan 17, 2018 - Villanova 88 vs. Georgetown 56
  • Mar 04, 2017 - Villanova 81 vs. Georgetown 55
  • Feb 07, 2017 - Villanova 75 vs. Georgetown 64
  • Mar 10, 2016 - Villanova 81 vs. Georgetown 67
  • Mar 05, 2016 - Villanova 84 vs. Georgetown 71
  • Jan 16, 2016 - Villanova 55 vs. Georgetown 50
Watch This Game Live
Stream live sports with fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories