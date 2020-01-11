Watch Villanova vs. Georgetown: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Villanova

Current Records: Georgetown 11-5; Villanova 11-3

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas will take on the #16 Villanova Wildcats at noon ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, Georgetown took down the St. John's Red Storm 87-66 on Wednesday. The Hoyas can attribute much of their success to G Mac McClung, who had 24 points along with six rebounds, and G Terrell Allen, who had 16 points along with five steals.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Villanova beat the Creighton Bluejays 64-59 on Tuesday. Villanova G Collin Gillespie looked sharp as he had 24 points in addition to seven boards.

Georgetown isn't expected to pull this one out (the Wildcats are favored by 7.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that Georgetown is 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Georgetown is now 11-5 while Villanova sits at 11-3. The Hoyas and the Wildcats are both 7-3 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

Villanova have won eight out of their last nine games against Georgetown.