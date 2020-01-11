Watch Villanova vs. Georgetown: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Villanova vs. Georgetown basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Villanova
Current Records: Georgetown 11-5; Villanova 11-3
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas will take on the #16 Villanova Wildcats at noon ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, Georgetown took down the St. John's Red Storm 87-66 on Wednesday. The Hoyas can attribute much of their success to G Mac McClung, who had 24 points along with six rebounds, and G Terrell Allen, who had 16 points along with five steals.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Villanova beat the Creighton Bluejays 64-59 on Tuesday. Villanova G Collin Gillespie looked sharp as he had 24 points in addition to seven boards.
Georgetown isn't expected to pull this one out (the Wildcats are favored by 7.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that Georgetown is 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Georgetown is now 11-5 while Villanova sits at 11-3. The Hoyas and the Wildcats are both 7-3 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Villanova have won eight out of their last nine games against Georgetown.
- Feb 20, 2019 - Georgetown 85 vs. Villanova 73
- Feb 03, 2019 - Villanova 77 vs. Georgetown 65
- Mar 03, 2018 - Villanova 97 vs. Georgetown 73
- Jan 17, 2018 - Villanova 88 vs. Georgetown 56
- Mar 04, 2017 - Villanova 81 vs. Georgetown 55
- Feb 07, 2017 - Villanova 75 vs. Georgetown 64
- Mar 10, 2016 - Villanova 81 vs. Georgetown 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Villanova 84 vs. Georgetown 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - Villanova 55 vs. Georgetown 50
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Baylor at Kansas: Predictions, preview
Your viewing guide for the Jayhawks vs. the Bears in the biggest game of the weekend in college...
-
College basketball picks for Saturday
Expert picks for Saturday's biggest games including the Buckeyes vs. the Hoosiers
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas battles Baylor
The Bears will be trying to get their first win at Allen Fieldhouse when they face the Jayhawks
-
Severe weather moves tip for games
Severe weather expected in the state of Alabama has moved around tip times for several games
-
Top Picks: 'Home Dog Friday'
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Bracketology: Virginia falls out
The Cavaliers and Badgers aren't in the bracket and Indiana could get some home cooking
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic