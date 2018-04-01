Watch Villanova vs. Michigan online: 2018 national championship free streaming, TV info
The first-seeded Wildcats face off against Michigan, which ousted Loyola-Chicago on Saturday
Villanova vs. Michigan. The Big East champion vs. the Big Ten champion. The two final teams. The NCAA title game is set. Monday's championship is going to be a great one.
The Wildcats smashed Kansas in the Final Four on Saturday. They knocked down a Final Four record 18 3-pointers en route to a 95-79 blowout to advance to Monday's national championship game where Michigan awaits.
The third-seeded Wolverines punched their own ticket by besting Loyola-Chicago 69-57 in the national semifinal round. Despite shooting just 42.4 percent from the floor and hitting on only 25 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, their stingy defense -- which has kept them alive all postseason -- was enough to get them past the Ramblers.
The big question now is: Can that vaunted unit slow a near-unstoppable force that is Villanova's offense? The Wildcats have had some talented offensive units, but in blowing out Kansas they proved this unit ranks well among the best of them -- including the 2016 team that cut down the nets and took home the hardware.
"This is our best offensive team," Villanova coach Jay Wright said after Saturday's win. "We've had some good ones. This is definitely our best."
SportsLine has the Wildcats as a 6.5 point favorite over the Wolverines.
Villanova vs. Michigan
- Date: Monday, April 2 at 9:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TBS (TeamCast info here)
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
