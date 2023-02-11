Who's Playing
Seton Hall @ Villanova
Current Records: Seton Hall 15-10; Villanova 11-13
What to Know
The Seton Hall Pirates have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Villanova Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 8 of 2020. The Pirates and Villanova will face off in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Villanova should still be riding high after a victory, while Seton Hall will be looking to right the ship.
The game between Seton Hall and the Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Seton Hall falling 75-62. A silver lining for Seton Hall was the play of guard Al-Amir Dawes, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats had enough points to win and then some against the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday, taking their contest 81-65. Forward Eric Dixon and forward Cam Whitmore were among the main playmakers for Villanova as the former had 13 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds and the latter had 17 points along with seven boards.
Seton Hall is now 15-10 while Villanova sits at 11-13. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seton Hall is 47th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.1 on average. The Wildcats have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 47th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Villanova have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Seton Hall.
