Watch Villanova vs. Texas Tech online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date

No. 1 seed Villanova will meet 3-seed Texas Tech on Sunday in the Elite Eight after both teams rolled by double digits on Friday in the Sweet 16 over West Virginia and Purdue, respectively. The winner will advance to the Final Four and end their season in sunny San Antonio, Texas.

Both teams are now three wins away from chopping down the nets.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket



About No. 1 seed Villanova

Villanova got a good scare from West Virginia and its pesky pressure defense, but the Wildcats' experience and talent -- led by Jalen Brunson -- proved to be too much for the Mountaineers. Nova may not only have the most lethal offense in the Tournament, but may also be the best team remaining in the field.

About No. 3 seed Texas Tech

Texas Tech's physicality on defense overwhelmed Purdue and its talented backcourt in the Sweet 16, as the Red Raiders forced 17 turnovers and disrupted the Boilermakers' plans in the frontcourt. Their defense ranks third in adjusted efficiency this season, according to data from KenPom, and is the single-biggest reason why they have a legitimate shot at taking down the giant that is Villanova.

So which team should you back? Visit SportsLine now to find out what side of the Villanova-Texas Tech spread you can bank on almost 65 percent of the time, all from the computer model on a blistering 27-15 run on NCAA Tournament picks.

Viewing Information

When : Sunday, March 25 at 2:20 p.m. ET



: Sunday, March 25 at 2:20 p.m. ET TV : CBS

: CBS Where : TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts



: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.