Watch Villanova vs. West Virginia online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date

Villanova has yet to find itself in a close game in the NCAA Tournament, easily dispatching both opponents en route to a Sweet 16 appearance. That path will likely change on Friday as the Wildcats face a tough, veteran-laden West Virginia team predicated on getting you uncomfortable on defense and forcing you to turn the ball over.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

Click here to follow our LIVE bracket



About No. 1 seed Villanova



Villanova's dominance in the NCAA Tournament has been remarkable, but it likely won't last. West Virginia has only lost two times this season by more than 10 points, and its in-your-face defense is what keeps them afloat in tight battles. This will be Jalen Brunson's biggest test of the season.

About No. 5 seed West Virginia



West Virginia hasn't faced much of a challenge in the NCAA Tournament either, much like Villanova. The Mountaineers rolled to the Sweet 16 by plowing down Marshall and Murray State by a combined 40 points, and their reward? A No. 1 seed that many believe will win the national championship. Led by senior Jevon Carter, the Mountaineers have the goods to hang tight -- and potentially win -- against the top-seeded Wildcats.

So what side of Villanova-West Virginia do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to get a strong pick from a red-hot handicapper who's 11-2 on Mountaineers games.

Viewing Information

Dates : Friday, March 23 at 7:27 p.m. ET



: Friday, March 23 at 7:27 p.m. ET TV : TBS

: TBS Where : TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts



: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.