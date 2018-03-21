Watch Villanova vs. West Virginia online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date
The Mountaineers face their toughest test yet against No. 1 seed Villanova
Villanova has yet to find itself in a close game in the NCAA Tournament, easily dispatching both opponents en route to a Sweet 16 appearance. That path will likely change on Friday as the Wildcats face a tough, veteran-laden West Virginia team predicated on getting you uncomfortable on defense and forcing you to turn the ball over.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.
About No. 1 seed Villanova
Villanova's dominance in the NCAA Tournament has been remarkable, but it likely won't last. West Virginia has only lost two times this season by more than 10 points, and its in-your-face defense is what keeps them afloat in tight battles. This will be Jalen Brunson's biggest test of the season.
About No. 5 seed West Virginia
West Virginia hasn't faced much of a challenge in the NCAA Tournament either, much like Villanova. The Mountaineers rolled to the Sweet 16 by plowing down Marshall and Murray State by a combined 40 points, and their reward? A No. 1 seed that many believe will win the national championship. Led by senior Jevon Carter, the Mountaineers have the goods to hang tight -- and potentially win -- against the top-seeded Wildcats.
Viewing Information
- Dates: Friday, March 23 at 7:27 p.m. ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
