Watch Villanova vs. West Virginia online: Live March Madness updates, free stream, score
The Mountaineers face their toughest test yet against No. 1 seed Villanova
Villanova has yet to find itself in a close game in the NCAA Tournament, easily dispatching both opponents en route to a Sweet 16 appearance. That path will likely change on Friday as the Wildcats face a tough, veteran-laden West Virginia team predicated on getting you uncomfortable on defense and forcing you to turn the ball over.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game, as well as our live blog.
Viewing Information
- Dates: Friday, March 23 at 7:27 p.m. ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
