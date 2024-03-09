Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Creighton 22-8, Villanova 17-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.04

What to Know

Villanova will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Creighton Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Villanova and Creighton are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

The point spread may have favored Villanova last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 66-56 to the Pirates.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Creighton proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Golden Eagles by a score of 89-75. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Creighton.

Creighton got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Baylor Scheierman out in front who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 16 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ryan Kalkbrenner, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and five blocks.

The Wildcats' defeat dropped their record down to 17-13. As for the Bluejays, they pushed their record up to 22-8 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Villanova haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Villanova skirted past Creighton 68-66 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Does Villanova have another victory up their sleeve, or will Creighton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Creighton is a slight 1-point favorite against Villanova, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137 points.

Series History

Villanova and Creighton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.