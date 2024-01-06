Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: St. John's 10-4, Villanova 10-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. John's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The St. John's Red Storm and the Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Finneran Pavilion. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Red Storm strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 86-70.

St. John's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Daniss Jenkins, who scored 17 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Chris Ledlum was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Villanova came tearing into Wednesday's contest with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Musketeers 66-65.

Villanova's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Hakim Hart, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Eric Dixon, who scored 13 points along with nine rebounds.

The Red Storm's win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 10-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. John's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

St. John's came up short against Villanova in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 57-49. Can St. John's avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Villanova has won 8 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.