Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Texas A&M 6-1, Virginia 5-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN2

What to Know

After two games on the road, Virginia is heading back home. They will take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The defenses reigned supreme when Virginia and West Virginia played on Wednesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 120.5-point over/under. The Cavaliers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mountaineers and snuck past 56-54. The victory was just what Virginia needed coming off of a 65-41 defeat in their prior game.

Virginia got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Reece Beekman out in front who scored 12 points along with 5 assists and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, the Aggies didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Cyclones on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 73-69 win. The victory was all the more spectacular given Texas A&M was down 21 points with 2:44 left in the first half.

Texas A&M's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Solomon Washington, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds. Less helpful for Texas A&M was Wade Taylor IV's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The losses dropped the Cavaliers to 5-1 and the Mountaineers to 2-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Virginia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.