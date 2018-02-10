WATCH: Virginia fan sinks halfcourt shot to win $18K, sends crowd into a frenzy
The UVA fan sunk the stunner on his third attempt and got $18,000 richer in the process
One Virginia fan is $18,000 richer after sinking a halfcourt shot at the end of ESPN's College Gameday broadcast on Saturday morning.
Angus Binnie, a Wahoos fan with stunning accuracy from the midcourt, drilled his third attempt and beat the shot clock by nine seconds to take home the prize. The result was an absolute eruption from fans and the studio crew rejoicing in celebration.
Amazingly, Binnie wasn't the only one who showcased pinpoint accuracy from halfcourt. Earlier in the broadcast, UVA alum and Super Bowl champion Chris Long got a shot to drill one from the midcourt. And while his attempt fell well short, Jay Williams followed it up by sinking one casually on his first attempt.
It looks like Williams and Binnie need to make their way to buy a few lottery tickets before their hot hands flame out today.
-
Michigan State vs. Purdue odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan State vs. Purdue game 10,000 tim...
-
Tennessee vs. Alabama odds, expert picks
Award-winning college hoops writer Matt Norlander locks in a strong play for the 6 p.m. ET...
-
USC vs. Arizona odds, picks, simulations
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Arizona vs. USC game 10,000 times
-
Saturday's updated Top 25 (and one)
The Buckeyes are 12-1 in the Big Ten heading into Saturday's game with Iowa
-
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's odds, picks
Kenny White used to set the line for the biggest Vegas sports books
-
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks
Legendary Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White has nailed 16 of his last 22 college basketball pick...
Add a Comment