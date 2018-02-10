WATCH: Virginia fan sinks halfcourt shot to win $18K, sends crowd into a frenzy

One Virginia fan is $18,000 richer after sinking a halfcourt shot at the end of ESPN's College Gameday broadcast on Saturday morning.

Angus Binnie, a Wahoos fan with stunning accuracy from the midcourt, drilled his third attempt and beat the shot clock by nine seconds to take home the prize. The result was an absolute eruption from fans and the studio crew rejoicing in celebration.

EVERYONE IS HITTING HALF-COURT SHOTS IN VIRGINIA



This one netted the fan $18K



💰 💰 💰 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/Sumv6R3iOw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 10, 2018

Amazingly, Binnie wasn't the only one who showcased pinpoint accuracy from halfcourt. Earlier in the broadcast, UVA alum and Super Bowl champion Chris Long got a shot to drill one from the midcourt. And while his attempt fell well short, Jay Williams followed it up by sinking one casually on his first attempt.

Consider Chris Long lucky 🍀



J-WILL CALLED IT FROM HALF COURT. pic.twitter.com/YwyYNV6Bv9 — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2018

It looks like Williams and Binnie need to make their way to buy a few lottery tickets before their hot hands flame out today.