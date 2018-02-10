WATCH: Virginia fan sinks halfcourt shot to win $18K, sends crowd into a frenzy

The UVA fan sunk the stunner on his third attempt and got $18,000 richer in the process

One Virginia fan is $18,000 richer after sinking a halfcourt shot at the end of ESPN's College Gameday broadcast on Saturday morning.

Angus Binnie, a Wahoos fan with stunning accuracy from the midcourt, drilled his third attempt and beat the shot clock by nine seconds to take home the prize. The result was an absolute eruption from fans and the studio crew rejoicing in celebration.

Amazingly, Binnie wasn't the only one who showcased pinpoint accuracy from halfcourt. Earlier in the broadcast, UVA alum and Super Bowl champion Chris Long got a shot to drill one from the midcourt. And while his attempt fell well short, Jay Williams followed it up by sinking one casually on his first attempt.

It looks like Williams and Binnie need to make their way to buy a few lottery tickets before their hot hands flame out today.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories