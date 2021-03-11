Virginia freshman Reece Beekman went 39 minutes and 59 seconds of game action without making a single shot. In that span, he went 0-of-5 from the field with three rebounds, two turnovers and four assists. So in fitting March Madness fashion, it was Beekman who managed to come up clutch for the Cavaliers when they needed it most.

With Syracuse and Virginia tied at 69 a piece in their ACC Tournament quarterfinal matchup, Beekman hoisted a 3-point shot with under a second remaining to break the tie and give him team the dramatic win. Catching the ball in stride from the right elbow, he gathered and fired to drill the shot, sending Syracuse home from the ACC Tournament and advancing his Cavaliers to the semifinals.

Beekman finished with three points, and was appropriately greeted by his teammates with congratulations. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, meanwhile, could be seen on the sideline in shock.

The Orange entered the day among Jerry Palm's "last four in" in his Bracketology, likely needing at least one more win to feel safe about its bubblicious resume. The loss may not kill their tourney hopes just yet, but it will certainly add to the suspense of Selection Sunday for Syracuse.

Virginia, on the other hand, survives and advances to face the winner of the Georgia Tech-Miami game on Friday. It beat both teams in the regular season (and swept Georgia Tech). A win there would put it in the ACC tourney title game with a chance to win it for the first time since 2018.