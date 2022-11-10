Who's Playing
Lehigh @ Virginia Tech
Current Records: Lehigh 0-1; Virginia Tech 1-0
What to Know
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks are staying on the road on Thursday to face off against the Virginia Tech Hokies at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Cassell Coliseum. Lehigh will be seeking to avenge the 79-53 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 16 of 2019.
The game between the Mountain Hawks and the Syracuse Orange on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Lehigh falling 90-72 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Keith Higgins Jr had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They steamrolled past the Delaware State Hornets 95-57 at home. Among those leading the charge for Virginia Tech was Grant Basile, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds.
Virginia Tech's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Lehigh's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Virginia Tech can repeat their recent success or if the Mountain Hawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 16, 2019 - Virginia Tech 79 vs. Lehigh 53