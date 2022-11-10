Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Lehigh 0-1; Virginia Tech 1-0

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks are staying on the road on Thursday to face off against the Virginia Tech Hokies at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Cassell Coliseum. Lehigh will be seeking to avenge the 79-53 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 16 of 2019.

The game between the Mountain Hawks and the Syracuse Orange on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Lehigh falling 90-72 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Keith Higgins Jr had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They steamrolled past the Delaware State Hornets 95-57 at home. Among those leading the charge for Virginia Tech was Grant Basile, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds.

Virginia Tech's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Lehigh's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Virginia Tech can repeat their recent success or if the Mountain Hawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.