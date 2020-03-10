Watch Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Virginia Tech

Regular Season Records: North Carolina 13-18; Virginia Tech 16-15

Last Season Records: Virginia Tech 24-8; North Carolina 27-6

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Virginia Tech Hokies are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Greensboro Coliseum in the first game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The matchup between UNC and the Duke Blue Devils this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with UNC falling 89-76 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Garrison Brooks put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 26 points and 13 boards.

Meanwhile, the Hokies came up short against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past Saturday, falling 64-56. Guard Landers Nolley II wasn't much of a difference maker for Virginia Tech and played for 26 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

UNC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-14 against the spread when favored.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: UNC comes into the contest boasting the 25th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 3.6. The Hokies are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 2.9 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

North Carolina have won three out of their last five games against Virginia Tech.