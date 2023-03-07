Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ Virginia Tech

Regular Season Records: Notre Dame 11-20; Virginia Tech 18-13

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish haven't won a contest against the Virginia Tech Hokies since March 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Fighting Irish and Virginia Tech are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 7 at Greensboro Coliseum in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. The Hokies should still be riding high after a big victory, while Notre Dame will be looking to regain their footing.

A win for Notre Dame just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 87-64 walloping at the Clemson Tigers' hands. Guard Cormac Ryan (19 points) was the top scorer for Notre Dame.

Meanwhile, everything went Virginia Tech's way against the Florida State Seminoles this past Saturday as they made off with an 82-60 victory. Five players on the Hokies scored in the double digits: guard Sean Pedulla (25), guard Hunter Cattoor (14), forward Grant Basile (13), guard Michael Collins Jr. (10), and guard Rodney Rice (10).

The Fighting Irish are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 9-21-1 ATS, to cover the spread.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Notre Dame is stumbling into the matchup with the 361st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Notre Dame, the Hokies come into the game boasting the 11th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.9. So the cards are definitely stacked in Virginia Tech's favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hokies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Virginia Tech have won eight out of their last 12 games against Notre Dame.