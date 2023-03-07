Who's Playing
Notre Dame @ Virginia Tech
Regular Season Records: Notre Dame 11-20; Virginia Tech 18-13
What to Know
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish haven't won a contest against the Virginia Tech Hokies since March 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Fighting Irish and Virginia Tech are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 7 at Greensboro Coliseum in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. The Hokies should still be riding high after a big victory, while Notre Dame will be looking to regain their footing.
A win for Notre Dame just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 87-64 walloping at the Clemson Tigers' hands. Guard Cormac Ryan (19 points) was the top scorer for Notre Dame.
Meanwhile, everything went Virginia Tech's way against the Florida State Seminoles this past Saturday as they made off with an 82-60 victory. Five players on the Hokies scored in the double digits: guard Sean Pedulla (25), guard Hunter Cattoor (14), forward Grant Basile (13), guard Michael Collins Jr. (10), and guard Rodney Rice (10).
The Fighting Irish are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 9-21-1 ATS, to cover the spread.
Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Notre Dame is stumbling into the matchup with the 361st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Notre Dame, the Hokies come into the game boasting the 11th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.9. So the cards are definitely stacked in Virginia Tech's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
Odds
The Hokies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Virginia Tech have won eight out of their last 12 games against Notre Dame.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Virginia Tech 93 vs. Notre Dame 87
- Mar 10, 2022 - Virginia Tech 87 vs. Notre Dame 80
- Jan 15, 2022 - Virginia Tech 79 vs. Notre Dame 73
- Jan 27, 2021 - Virginia Tech 62 vs. Notre Dame 51
- Jan 10, 2021 - Virginia Tech 77 vs. Notre Dame 63
- Mar 07, 2020 - Notre Dame 64 vs. Virginia Tech 56
- Feb 23, 2019 - Virginia Tech 67 vs. Notre Dame 59
- Jan 01, 2019 - Virginia Tech 81 vs. Notre Dame 66
- Mar 07, 2018 - Notre Dame 71 vs. Virginia Tech 65
- Jan 27, 2018 - Virginia Tech 80 vs. Notre Dame 75
- Jan 14, 2017 - Notre Dame 76 vs. Virginia Tech 71
- Jan 20, 2016 - Notre Dame 83 vs. Virginia Tech 81