Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Oklahoma State 6-3; Virginia Tech 9-1

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Dayton Flyers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Virginia Tech proved too difficult a challenge. The Hokies took their game against the Flyers by a conclusive 77-49 score. It was another big night for Virginia Tech's forward Grant Basile, who posted a double-double on 23 points and ten boards along with four blocks.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Oklahoma State and the Sam Houston Bearkats on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Oklahoma State wrapped it up with a 65-51 victory at home. Four players on Oklahoma State scored in the double digits: guard Bryce Thompson (17), guard Avery Anderson III (10), forward Tyreek Smith (10), and guard John-Michael Wright (10).

The wins brought Virginia Tech up to 9-1 and the Cowboys to 6-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Hokies rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.60% on the season. But Oklahoma State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.10%, which places them seventh in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.