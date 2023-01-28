Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Syracuse 13-8; Virginia Tech 12-8

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange and the Virginia Tech Hokies are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Cassell Coliseum. Virginia Tech will be strutting in after a victory while the Orange will be stumbling in from a defeat.

'Cuse was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 72-68 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Forward Chris Bell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Virginia Tech and the Duke Blue Devils clashed on Monday, but Virginia Tech ultimately edged out the opposition 78-75. Virginia Tech's forward Grant Basile was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 24 points along with eight rebounds.

'Cuse is expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Orange were able to grind out a solid win over the Hokies in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, winning 82-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for 'Cuse since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

Odds

The Hokies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Syracuse have won five out of their last nine games against Virginia Tech.