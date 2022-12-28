Who's Playing

Albany @ No. 6 Virginia

Current Records: Albany 5-9; Virginia 8-2

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes and the #6 Virginia Cavaliers will compete for holiday cheer at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Albany will be strutting in after a victory while the Cavaliers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Albany was expected to lose against the Northern Illinois Huskies last Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Albany snuck past NIU with an 83-78 win.

Meanwhile, it looks like Virginia must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They fell in a 66-64 heartbreaker to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes. Despite the defeat, the Cavaliers had strong showings from forward Ben Vander Plas, who had 20 points, and guard Kihei Clark, who had 13 points.

The Great Danes' win brought them up to 5-9 while Virginia's defeat pulled them down to 8-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Albany has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.60% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Virginia's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 18th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 59.8.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.