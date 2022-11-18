Who's Playing

No. 5 Baylor @ No. 16 Virginia

Current Records: Baylor 3-0; Virginia 2-0

What to Know

The #5 Baylor Bears will take on the #16 Virginia Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at T-Mobile Arena. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

If there were any doubts why Baylor was a heavy favorite Monday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They steamrolled past the Northern Colorado Bears 95-62 at home. Guard Dale Bonner was the offensive standout of the game for Baylor, picking up 12 points in addition to six steals.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers were totally in charge last week, breezing past the Monmouth Hawks 89-42 at home. Virginia can attribute much of their success to Ryan Dunn, who had 13 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

Baylor is now a perfect 3-0 while Virginia sits at 2-0. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Baylor comes into the matchup boasting the 12th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 22.7. But the Cavaliers enter the game with only seven turnovers per game on average, good for second best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.