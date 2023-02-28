Who's Playing
Clemson @ Virginia
Current Records: Clemson 21-8; Virginia 21-6
What to Know
The Clemson Tigers are 1-9 against the #13 Virginia Cavaliers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Clemson and the Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Clemson winning the first 67-50 on the road and Virginia taking the second 75-65.
Clemson made easy work of the NC State Wolfpack this past Saturday and carried off a 96-71 victory. Clemson's guard Brevin Galloway looked sharp as he had 28 points.
Meanwhile, Virginia came up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels this past Saturday, falling 71-63. Virginia's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Jayden Gardner, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.
The Tigers are expected to lose this next one by 6. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Clemson's win brought them up to 21-8 while Virginia's loss pulled them down to 21-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Clemson have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.80%, which places them 33rd in college basketball. As for Virginia, they enter the matchup with only 60.6 points allowed per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Virginia have won nine out of their last ten games against Clemson.
- Jan 04, 2022 - Virginia 75 vs. Clemson 65
- Dec 22, 2021 - Clemson 67 vs. Virginia 50
- Jan 16, 2021 - Virginia 85 vs. Clemson 50
- Feb 05, 2020 - Virginia 51 vs. Clemson 44
- Jan 12, 2019 - Virginia 63 vs. Clemson 43
- Mar 09, 2018 - Virginia 64 vs. Clemson 58
- Jan 23, 2018 - Virginia 61 vs. Clemson 36
- Jan 14, 2017 - Virginia 77 vs. Clemson 73
- Mar 01, 2016 - Virginia 64 vs. Clemson 57
- Jan 19, 2016 - Virginia 69 vs. Clemson 62