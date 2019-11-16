Watch Virginia vs. Columbia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Virginia vs. Columbia basketball game
Who's Playing
Virginia (home) vs. Columbia (away)
Current Records: Virginia 2-0; Columbia 1-2
Last Season Records: Virginia 29-3; Columbia 10-18
What to Know
Virginia's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Columbia Lions at noon ET on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.
Virginia was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They were fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the James Madison Dukes 65-34. Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Mamadi Diakite, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 13 rebounds, and G Braxton Key, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, Columbia had enough points to win and then some against the Binghamton Bearcats, taking their matchup 75-63.
Their wins bumped the Cavaliers to 2-0 and Columbia to 1-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
