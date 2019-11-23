Watch Virginia vs. Massachusetts: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

No. 7 Virginia (home) vs. Massachusetts (away)

Current Records: Virginia 4-0; Massachusetts 5-0

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen will square off against the #7 Virginia Cavaliers at noon ET on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as UMass skips in on five wins and Virginia on four.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, UMass took down the Rider Broncs 82-72. The Minutemen's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Carl Pierre, who had 23 points, and G T.J. Weeks, who shot 6-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points. Pierre didn't help his team much against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Virginia also played a game with a lot of turnovers (22) and won 61-55 over the Vermont Catamounts.

The Minutemen are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped UMass to 5-0 and Virginia to 4-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Minutemen and the Cavaliers clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPNews

ESPNews

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Minutemen.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 113

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.