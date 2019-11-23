Watch Virginia vs. Massachusetts: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Virginia vs. Massachusetts basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 7 Virginia (home) vs. Massachusetts (away)
Current Records: Virginia 4-0; Massachusetts 5-0
What to Know
The Massachusetts Minutemen will square off against the #7 Virginia Cavaliers at noon ET on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as UMass skips in on five wins and Virginia on four.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, UMass took down the Rider Broncs 82-72. The Minutemen's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Carl Pierre, who had 23 points, and G T.J. Weeks, who shot 6-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points. Pierre didn't help his team much against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Virginia also played a game with a lot of turnovers (22) and won 61-55 over the Vermont Catamounts.
The Minutemen are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped UMass to 5-0 and Virginia to 4-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Minutemen and the Cavaliers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: ESPNews
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Minutemen.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 15.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 113
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
