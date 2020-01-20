Watch Virginia vs. NC State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

NC State @ Virginia

Current Records: NC State 13-5; Virginia 12-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Virginia Cavaliers are heading back home. They will square off against the NC State Wolfpack at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at John Paul Jones Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Cavaliers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 win. Virginia's F Jay Huff was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 17 points in addition to eight rebounds and six blocks. Huff had trouble finding his footing against the Florida State Seminoles last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Huff's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, NC State beat the Clemson Tigers 60-54 on Saturday. NC State got double-digit scores from four players: G Markell Johnson (13), F DJ Funderburk (13), G Devon Daniels (13), and G C.J. Bryce (11).

Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10 against the spread when favored.

Virginia took their matchup against NC State when the two teams previously met in March of last year by a conclusive 76-56 score. The Cavaliers' victory shoved the Wolfpack out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 118

Series History

Virginia have won all of the games they've played against NC State in the last six years.