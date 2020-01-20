Watch Virginia vs. NC State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Virginia vs. NC State basketball game
Who's Playing
NC State @ Virginia
Current Records: NC State 13-5; Virginia 12-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Virginia Cavaliers are heading back home. They will square off against the NC State Wolfpack at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at John Paul Jones Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Cavaliers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 win. Virginia's F Jay Huff was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 17 points in addition to eight rebounds and six blocks. Huff had trouble finding his footing against the Florida State Seminoles last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Huff's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, NC State beat the Clemson Tigers 60-54 on Saturday. NC State got double-digit scores from four players: G Markell Johnson (13), F DJ Funderburk (13), G Devon Daniels (13), and G C.J. Bryce (11).
Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10 against the spread when favored.
Virginia took their matchup against NC State when the two teams previously met in March of last year by a conclusive 76-56 score. The Cavaliers' victory shoved the Wolfpack out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 118
Series History
Virginia have won all of the games they've played against NC State in the last six years.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Virginia 76 vs. NC State 56
- Jan 29, 2019 - Virginia 66 vs. NC State 65
- Jan 14, 2018 - Virginia 68 vs. NC State 51
- Feb 25, 2017 - Virginia 70 vs. NC State 55
- Feb 15, 2016 - Virginia 73 vs. NC State 53
