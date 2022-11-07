Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ No. 18 Virginia

What to Know

The #18 Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Central Eagles will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at John Paul Jones Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Virginia ended up 21-14 last season and got to the NIT quarterfinals before being knocked out by the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 52-51. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for North Carolina Central (15-15), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Cavaliers were 10th best in turnovers per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with only 9.7 on average. But the Eagles ranked 11th in college basketball in takeaways, closing the year with 16.9 on average (top 3%). These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

Virginia has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN 3

ESPN 3 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 24-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 24.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.