Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ No. 18 Virginia

Current Records: Northern Iowa 1-1; Virginia 2-0

What to Know

The #18 Virginia Cavaliers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Northern Iowa Panthers at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory.

The Cavaliers were fully in charge this past Friday, breezing past the Monmouth Hawks 89-42 at home. Virginia's Ryan Dunn was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 13 points along with six boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Northern Iowa received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 68-55 to the Richmond Spiders.

This next contest looks promising for Virginia, who are favored by a full 15.5 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game this past Friday, where they covered a 23.5-point spread.

Virginia's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Northern Iowa's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Virginia can repeat their recent success or if Northern Iowa bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.