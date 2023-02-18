Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ Virginia

Current Records: Notre Dame 10-16; Virginia 20-4

What to Know

The #7 Virginia Cavaliers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET Feb. 18 at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Things were close when Virginia and the Louisville Cardinals clashed on Wednesday, but Virginia ultimately edged out the opposition 61-58. The overall outcome was to be expected, but U of L made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Four players on Virginia scored in the double digits: guard Kihei Clark (14), guard Armaan Franklin (14), forward Jayden Gardner (10), and forward Ben Vander Plas (10).

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Notre Dame as they fell 68-64 to the Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday. Guard JJ Starling wasn't much of a difference maker for the Fighting Irish; Starling finished with only nine points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

The Cavaliers are now 20-4 while Notre Dame sits at 10-16. Virginia is 16-3 after wins this year, and Notre Dame is 5-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia have won eight out of their last ten games against Notre Dame.