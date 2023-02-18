Who's Playing
Notre Dame @ Virginia
Current Records: Notre Dame 10-16; Virginia 20-4
What to Know
The #7 Virginia Cavaliers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET Feb. 18 at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Things were close when Virginia and the Louisville Cardinals clashed on Wednesday, but Virginia ultimately edged out the opposition 61-58. The overall outcome was to be expected, but U of L made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Four players on Virginia scored in the double digits: guard Kihei Clark (14), guard Armaan Franklin (14), forward Jayden Gardner (10), and forward Ben Vander Plas (10).
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Notre Dame as they fell 68-64 to the Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday. Guard JJ Starling wasn't much of a difference maker for the Fighting Irish; Starling finished with only nine points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
The Cavaliers are now 20-4 while Notre Dame sits at 10-16. Virginia is 16-3 after wins this year, and Notre Dame is 5-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia have won eight out of their last ten games against Notre Dame.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Notre Dame 69 vs. Virginia 65
- Jan 13, 2021 - Virginia 80 vs. Notre Dame 68
- Dec 30, 2020 - Virginia 66 vs. Notre Dame 57
- Feb 11, 2020 - Virginia 50 vs. Notre Dame 49
- Feb 16, 2019 - Virginia 60 vs. Notre Dame 54
- Jan 26, 2019 - Virginia 82 vs. Notre Dame 55
- Mar 03, 2018 - Virginia 62 vs. Notre Dame 57
- Mar 09, 2017 - Notre Dame 71 vs. Virginia 58
- Jan 24, 2017 - Virginia 71 vs. Notre Dame 54
- Jan 02, 2016 - Virginia 77 vs. Notre Dame 66