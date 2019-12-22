Watch Virginia vs. South Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

South Carolina @ No. 9 Virginia

Current Records: South Carolina 7-4; Virginia 9-1

What to Know

The #9 Virginia Cavaliers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia comes in off of six low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the squad is obviously eager to reverse.

The Cavaliers didn't have too much trouble with the Stony Brook Seawolves last week as they won 56-44. G Kihei Clark (14 points), F Mamadi Diakite (13 points), and F Jay Huff (12 points) were the top scorers for Virginia.

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 38 turnovers -- USC prevailed over the Clemson Tigers 67-54 last week. USC's G A.J. Lawson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points along with six boards. Lawson didn't help his team much against the Houston Cougars two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Virginia to 9-1 and USC to 7-4. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 12-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 112

Series History

Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.