Watch Virginia vs. South Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
How to watch Virginia vs. South Carolina basketball game
Who's Playing
South Carolina @ No. 9 Virginia
Current Records: South Carolina 7-4; Virginia 9-1
What to Know
The #9 Virginia Cavaliers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia comes in off of six low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the squad is obviously eager to reverse.
The Cavaliers didn't have too much trouble with the Stony Brook Seawolves last week as they won 56-44. G Kihei Clark (14 points), F Mamadi Diakite (13 points), and F Jay Huff (12 points) were the top scorers for Virginia.
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 38 turnovers -- USC prevailed over the Clemson Tigers 67-54 last week. USC's G A.J. Lawson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points along with six boards. Lawson didn't help his team much against the Houston Cougars two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Virginia to 9-1 and USC to 7-4. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 12-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 112
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 19, 2018 - Virginia 69 vs. South Carolina 52
