Who's Playing
Virginia Tech @ Virginia
Current Records: Virginia Tech 11-6; Virginia 13-3
What to Know
The Virginia Tech Hokies are on the road again Wednesday and play against the #10 Virginia Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at John Paul Jones Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cavaliers winning the first 54-52 at home and Virginia Tech taking the second 62-53.
Virginia Tech came up short against the Syracuse Orange last week, falling 82-72. Despite the defeat, Virginia Tech got a solid performance out of forward Grant Basile, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, Virginia was able to grind out a solid win over the Florida State Seminoles this past Saturday, winning 67-58. Among those leading the charge for Virginia was guard Armaan Franklin, who had 20 points in addition to seven rebounds.
The Hokies are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Virginia Tech against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.
Virginia Tech is now 11-6 while Virginia sits at 13-3. Virginia is 10-2 after wins this season, and Virginia Tech is 1-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Virginia have won eight out of their last 13 games against Virginia Tech.
- Feb 14, 2022 - Virginia Tech 62 vs. Virginia 53
- Jan 12, 2022 - Virginia 54 vs. Virginia Tech 52
- Jan 30, 2021 - Virginia Tech 65 vs. Virginia 51
- Feb 26, 2020 - Virginia 56 vs. Virginia Tech 53
- Jan 04, 2020 - Virginia 65 vs. Virginia Tech 39
- Feb 18, 2019 - Virginia 64 vs. Virginia Tech 58
- Jan 15, 2019 - Virginia 81 vs. Virginia Tech 59
- Feb 10, 2018 - Virginia Tech 61 vs. Virginia 60
- Jan 03, 2018 - Virginia 78 vs. Virginia Tech 52
- Feb 12, 2017 - Virginia Tech 80 vs. Virginia 78
- Feb 01, 2017 - Virginia 71 vs. Virginia Tech 48
- Feb 09, 2016 - Virginia 67 vs. Virginia Tech 49
- Jan 04, 2016 - Virginia Tech 70 vs. Virginia 68