Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Virginia

Current Records: Virginia Tech 11-6; Virginia 13-3

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies are on the road again Wednesday and play against the #10 Virginia Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at John Paul Jones Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cavaliers winning the first 54-52 at home and Virginia Tech taking the second 62-53.

Virginia Tech came up short against the Syracuse Orange last week, falling 82-72. Despite the defeat, Virginia Tech got a solid performance out of forward Grant Basile, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Virginia was able to grind out a solid win over the Florida State Seminoles this past Saturday, winning 67-58. Among those leading the charge for Virginia was guard Armaan Franklin, who had 20 points in addition to seven rebounds.

The Hokies are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Virginia Tech against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Virginia Tech is now 11-6 while Virginia sits at 13-3. Virginia is 10-2 after wins this season, and Virginia Tech is 1-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Virginia have won eight out of their last 13 games against Virginia Tech.