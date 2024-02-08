Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Chattanooga 15-8, VMI 4-19

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

What to Know

Chattanooga is 8-2 against the Keydets since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Hall. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

After a string of five wins, Chattanooga's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 78-56 punch to the gut against the Bulldogs. It was supposed to be a close match, and Chattanooga was supposed to come out on top, but clearly nobody told Samford.

Meanwhile, VMI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They suffered a grim 90-69 defeat to the Bears. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for VMI in their matchups with the Bears: they've now lost four in a row.

VMI struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Mercer posted 20 assists.

The Mocs' defeat dropped their record down to 15-8. As for the Keydets, their loss was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 4-19.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Chattanooga have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Chattanooga against the Keydets in their previous meeting back in January as the team secured a 109-61 victory. With Chattanooga ahead 52-30 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 8 out of their last 10 games against VMI.