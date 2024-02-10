Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: Samford 21-3, VMI 4-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the VMI Keydets and the Samford Bulldogs are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Cameron Hall. VMI is staggering into the matchup hobbled by five consecutive losses, while the Bulldogs will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but VMI and the Mocs didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Thursday. The Keydets fell to the Mocs 88-84. VMI has struggled against the Mocs recently, as their match on Thursday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

UNCG typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Samford proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Spartans by a score of 78-69. 78 seems to be a good number for Samford as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

The Keydets have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-20 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, they pushed their record up to 21-3 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Samford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI was pulverized by the Bulldogs 134-96 in their previous matchup back in January. Will VMI have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Samford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VMI.