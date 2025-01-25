Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ VMI Keydets

Current Records: UNCG 12-8, VMI 9-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus.

What to Know

VMI is 2-8 against UNCG since November of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Hall. The Keydets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

UNCG is hoping to do what Furman couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to VMI's winning streak, which now stands at three games. VMI came out on top against Furman by a score of 91-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though they won, VMI struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Furman pulled down 20.

Meanwhile, UNCG entered their game against Mercer on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. UNCG was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 79-78 to Mercer. The Spartans didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

VMI's victory bumped their record up to 9-11. As for UNCG, their loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: VMI has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.6 threes per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI was pulverized by UNCG 100-58 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will VMI have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UNCG has won 8 out of their last 10 games against VMI.