Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ VMI

Current Records: Chattanooga 14-13; VMI 6-21

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Chattanooga and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Cameron Hall. The Mocs will be strutting in after a win while VMI will be stumbling in from a loss.

Chattanooga didn't have too much trouble with the Mercer Bears at home this past Saturday as they won 73-56. Chattanooga's forward Sam Alexis was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 26 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for VMI as they fell 69-65 to the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers last week.

Chattanooga is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Mocs are now 14-13 while the Keydets sit at 6-21. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chattanooga is stumbling into the matchup with the 23rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. VMIs have had an even harder time: they are 18th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mocs are a big 8-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Chattanooga have won nine out of their last 14 games against VMI.