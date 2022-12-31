Who's Playing
E. Tennessee State @ VMI
Current Records: E. Tennessee State 5-9; VMI 5-9
What to Know
The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern clash at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Cameron Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Buccaneers winning the first 80-79 at home and VMI taking the second 83-79.
The Wofford Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday E. Tennessee State proved too difficult a challenge. E. Tennessee State capped 2022 off with a 73-71 win over Wofford. It took five tries, but E. Tennessee State can finally say that they have a victory on the road.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Keydets on Thursday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 85-62 loss to the Furman Paladins.
The Buccaneers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 4-8), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.
E. Tennessee State's victory lifted them to 5-9 while VMI's defeat dropped them down to 5-9. We'll see if E. Tennessee State can repeat their recent success or if the Keydets bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia
Odds
The Buccaneers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
E. Tennessee State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against VMI.
- Jan 29, 2022 - VMI 83 vs. E. Tennessee State 79
- Jan 05, 2022 - E. Tennessee State 80 vs. VMI 79
- Jan 18, 2021 - E. Tennessee State 92 vs. VMI 81
- Mar 07, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 70 vs. VMI 57
- Feb 15, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 72 vs. VMI 67
- Jan 11, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 61 vs. VMI 55
- Feb 21, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 94 vs. VMI 70
- Jan 17, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 85 vs. VMI 82
- Feb 10, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 70 vs. VMI 56
- Jan 13, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 89 vs. VMI 48
- Feb 02, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 81 vs. VMI 71
- Dec 31, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 102 vs. VMI 75
- Feb 04, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 71 vs. VMI 60
- Jan 11, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 88 vs. VMI 51