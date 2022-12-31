Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ VMI

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 5-9; VMI 5-9

What to Know

The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern clash at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Cameron Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Buccaneers winning the first 80-79 at home and VMI taking the second 83-79.

The Wofford Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday E. Tennessee State proved too difficult a challenge. E. Tennessee State capped 2022 off with a 73-71 win over Wofford. It took five tries, but E. Tennessee State can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Keydets on Thursday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 85-62 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Buccaneers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 4-8), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

E. Tennessee State's victory lifted them to 5-9 while VMI's defeat dropped them down to 5-9. We'll see if E. Tennessee State can repeat their recent success or if the Keydets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Odds

The Buccaneers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against VMI.