Who's Playing

Radford @ VMI

Current Records: Radford 6-3; VMI 4-6

What to Know

The VMI Keydets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Radford Highlanders at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Cameron Hall. VMI is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Keydets took their game at home on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 106-67 win over the Carlow Celtics.

Meanwhile, the George Washington Colonials typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Radford proved too difficult a challenge. Radford beat George Washington 86-76. Forward Madiaw Niang and guard Bryan Antoine were among the main playmakers for Radford as the former had 17 points along with seven boards and the latter had 13 points.

VMI is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have been good against the spread at home while the Highlanders have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Their wins bumped the Keydets to 4-6 and Radford to 6-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when VMI and Radford clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -107

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Radford have won both of the games they've played against VMI in the last eight years.