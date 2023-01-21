Who's Playing
The Citadel @ VMI
Current Records: The Citadel 7-12; VMI 5-15
What to Know
The VMI Keydets and the The Citadel Bulldogs are set to square off in a Southern matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Cameron Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with VMI winning the first 90-85 on the road and The Citadel taking the second 83-79.
The Keydets came up short against the Mercer Bears on Thursday, falling 69-61.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs came up short against the UNCG Spartans on Thursday, falling 70-60.
Barring any buzzer beaters, VMI is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
The losses put VMI at 5-15 and The Citadel at 7-12. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Keydets are 18th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.9 on average. The Bulldogs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 20th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia
Odds
The Keydets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Keydets as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
VMI have won nine out of their last 15 games against The Citadel.
- Feb 12, 2022 - The Citadel 83 vs. VMI 79
- Jan 15, 2022 - VMI 90 vs. The Citadel 85
- Feb 20, 2021 - The Citadel 75 vs. VMI 74
- Jan 16, 2021 - VMI 110 vs. The Citadel 103
- Feb 08, 2020 - VMI 75 vs. The Citadel 64
- Jan 18, 2020 - VMI 88 vs. The Citadel 79
- Mar 02, 2019 - VMI 81 vs. The Citadel 78
- Jan 26, 2019 - The Citadel 84 vs. VMI 82
- Mar 02, 2018 - The Citadel 78 vs. VMI 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - VMI 75 vs. The Citadel 71
- Jan 20, 2018 - VMI 88 vs. The Citadel 81
- Feb 11, 2017 - VMI 101 vs. The Citadel 78
- Jan 07, 2017 - The Citadel 79 vs. VMI 74
- Feb 27, 2016 - VMI 111 vs. The Citadel 95
- Jan 30, 2016 - The Citadel 78 vs. VMI 75