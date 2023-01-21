Who's Playing

The Citadel @ VMI

Current Records: The Citadel 7-12; VMI 5-15

The VMI Keydets and the The Citadel Bulldogs are set to square off in a Southern matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Cameron Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with VMI winning the first 90-85 on the road and The Citadel taking the second 83-79.

The Keydets came up short against the Mercer Bears on Thursday, falling 69-61.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs came up short against the UNCG Spartans on Thursday, falling 70-60.

Barring any buzzer beaters, VMI is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

The losses put VMI at 5-15 and The Citadel at 7-12. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Keydets are 18th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.9 on average. The Bulldogs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 20th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Odds

The Keydets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Keydets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

VMI have won nine out of their last 15 games against The Citadel.