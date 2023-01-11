Who's Playing
UNCG @ VMI
Current Records: UNCG 9-8; VMI 5-12
What to Know
The UNCG Spartans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UNCG and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Cameron Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Spartans winning the first 72-56 on the road and VMI taking the second 76-65.
UNCG lost a heartbreaker to the Samford Bulldogs when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. UNCG fell in a 70-68 heartbreaker.
Meanwhile, VMI came up short against the Chattanooga Mocs this past Saturday, falling 85-78.
UNCG is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spartans are a big 9-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UNCG have won 11 out of their last 14 games against VMI.
- Feb 02, 2022 - VMI 76 vs. UNCG 65
- Jan 08, 2022 - UNCG 72 vs. VMI 56
- Feb 17, 2021 - VMI 88 vs. UNCG 77
- Jan 30, 2021 - UNCG 76 vs. VMI 59
- Feb 22, 2020 - UNCG 71 vs. VMI 68
- Nov 24, 2019 - UNCG 74 vs. VMI 63
- Jan 31, 2019 - UNCG 93 vs. VMI 66
- Jan 05, 2019 - UNCG 71 vs. VMI 68
- Feb 01, 2018 - UNCG 73 vs. VMI 51
- Jan 06, 2018 - UNCG 63 vs. VMI 61
- Feb 25, 2017 - UNCG 74 vs. VMI 67
- Jan 14, 2017 - UNCG 91 vs. VMI 82
- Feb 11, 2016 - VMI 86 vs. UNCG 72
- Jan 17, 2016 - UNCG 85 vs. VMI 68