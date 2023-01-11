Who's Playing

UNCG @ VMI

Current Records: UNCG 9-8; VMI 5-12

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UNCG and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Cameron Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Spartans winning the first 72-56 on the road and VMI taking the second 76-65.

UNCG lost a heartbreaker to the Samford Bulldogs when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. UNCG fell in a 70-68 heartbreaker.

Meanwhile, VMI came up short against the Chattanooga Mocs this past Saturday, falling 85-78.

UNCG is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 9-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNCG have won 11 out of their last 14 games against VMI.